Dr. Yahya Atalay, MD

Vascular Neurology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Yahya Atalay, MD

Dr. Yahya Atalay, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Atalay works at Pain Medicine in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Atalay's Office Locations

    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty
    263 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Dementia Evaluation
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Dementia Evaluation

Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Dissection Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Yahya Atalay, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Turkish
    NPI Number
    • 1730592460
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yahya Atalay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atalay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Atalay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Atalay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Atalay has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atalay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atalay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atalay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

