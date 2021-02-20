Dr. Yahya Atalay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atalay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yahya Atalay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yahya Atalay, MD
Dr. Yahya Atalay, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty263 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I was referred to Dr Atalay after suffering a TIA recently and stroke prior due to occuled carotid arteries. He honored the appointment exactly on time and spent a full hour with me explaining all test results, MRI findings, conducting an assessment of present condition while engaging me throughout. Dr Atalay answered all my questions in a warm and compassionate manner. The depth of his knowledge of the Neuro vascular system was very impressive and accurate to the finest points. I wholeheartedly recommend Dr Atalay to any patient requiring medical attention in this specialty.
About Dr. Yahya Atalay, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English, Turkish
- 1730592460
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
