Dr. Yan Cheng, MD

Medical Oncology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Yan Cheng, MD

Dr. Yan Cheng, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Blood Bank & Transfusion Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Cheng works at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cheng's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cohen Cancer Center
    201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-6256

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Yan Cheng, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548558125
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Blood Bank & Transfusion Medicine, Hematology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yan Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cheng works at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Cheng’s profile.

    Dr. Cheng has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

