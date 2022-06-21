Dr. Duan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yan Duan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yan Duan, MD
Dr. Yan Duan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LIAONING COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MED / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Duan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Duan's Office Locations
-
1
Hillcroft Medical Clinic Association1429 Highway 6 Ste 101, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 781-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duan?
Probably one of the best internist I’ve seen in a long time. Takes the time and listens .
About Dr. Yan Duan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1649650045
Education & Certifications
- LIAONING COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MED / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duan works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Duan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.