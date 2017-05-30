Dr. Leung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yan Leung, MD
Overview
Dr. Yan Leung, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from College Of Medicine / National Taiwan University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Leung works at
Locations
James T. Yang M.d. Inc16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 807, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 753-8803
Jung-i Yang MD22 Odyssey Ste 245, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 753-8803
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
best doctor I have ever seen! Patient, knowledgable,responsible! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Yan Leung, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 55 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1992768576
Education & Certifications
- College Of Medicine / National Taiwan University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leung speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Leung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leung.
