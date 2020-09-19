Dr. Yan Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yan Wu, MD
Overview
Dr. Yan Wu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Peking Union/capitol Med College Beijing China and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Dr. Wu works at
Locations
-
1
Hamilton General Surgery LLC1542 Kuser Rd Ste B3, Hamilton, NJ 08619 Directions (732) 888-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Wu for many years. When she was in a group practice and now that she is on her own. Prior to that, I was with a few other endocrinologists who were awful in the Hamilton area. I thank God every day that I found her. She is thorough, kind, understanding and she works you into bettering your health. She wants you to succeed! Whether you go to her for diabetes or thyroid conditions she is knowledgeable and one of the most caring doctors I have ever met in my 57 years. I have sent friends and family to her and they all agree that they are in such good hands. I can't say enough about the care I receive from her. Top Care, Top Doctor!
About Dr. Yan Wu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1831191550
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch
- Peking Union/capitol Med College Beijing China
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Continuous Glucose Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wu speaks Chinese.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
