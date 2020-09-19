Overview

Dr. Yan Wu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Peking Union/capitol Med College Beijing China and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Wu works at Endocrinology Specialists in Hamilton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Continuous Glucose Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.