Dr. Nazia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yasmin Nazia, MD
Overview of Dr. Yasmin Nazia, MD
Dr. Yasmin Nazia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Nazia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nazia's Office Locations
-
1
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (800) 300-0628
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nazia?
About Dr. Yasmin Nazia, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1558769257
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nazia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nazia works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nazia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nazia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.