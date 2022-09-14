See All Anesthesiologists in Chicago Ridge, IL
Dr. Yaw Donkoh, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
3.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Yaw Donkoh, MD

Dr. Yaw Donkoh, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Chicago Ridge, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Donkoh works at Midwest Interventional Pain Solutions in Chicago Ridge, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Donkoh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Interventional Pain Solutions
    10258 SW Southwest Hwy, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 571-3669

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 14, 2022
    Dr. Donkoh listened to all of my concerns when another doctor from a different practice refused to help me or take me seriously. He fully explained every step of my procedure beforehand, and also during. He was very respectful and kind, and ensured I was as comfortable as possible during my procedure. Afterwards, he checked in on me and explained once again what went on during the procedure and what to expect. I am so happy and thankful to have found Dr. Donkoh and look forward to continuing all of my pain management care with him in the future.
    Margaret W — Sep 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Yaw Donkoh, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790978492
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yaw Donkoh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donkoh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donkoh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Donkoh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donkoh works at Midwest Interventional Pain Solutions in Chicago Ridge, IL. View the full address on Dr. Donkoh’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Donkoh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donkoh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donkoh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donkoh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.