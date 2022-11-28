Dr. Yekaterina Koshkareva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koshkareva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yekaterina Koshkareva, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yekaterina Koshkareva, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Voorhees, NJ.
Dr. Koshkareva works at
Cooper Surgical Care at Voorhees6200 Main St, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr KOSHKAREVA is excellent Doctor and wonderful person. She is caring and always explain all details. I am recommending Dr. Koshkareva.!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Russian
- Female
- 1225293723
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Koshkareva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koshkareva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Koshkareva using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Koshkareva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koshkareva has seen patients for Tonsillectomy, Earwax Buildup and Throat Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koshkareva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koshkareva speaks Russian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Koshkareva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koshkareva.
