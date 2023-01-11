Dr. Kolezeva accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yelena Kolezeva, MD
Overview
Dr. Yelena Kolezeva, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They graduated from HAR'KOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Kolezeva works at
Locations
Parkside Pediatrics Sc1875 Dempster St Ste 650, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 823-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kolezeva is a kind and excellent clinician. Not only does she have keen assessment skills but she can communicate with her pts and family. She is also approachable which is appreciated.
About Dr. Yelena Kolezeva, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1881644565
Education & Certifications
- HAR'KOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolezeva works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolezeva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolezeva.
