Dr. Yelena Kolezeva, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Yelena Kolezeva, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They graduated from HAR'KOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE.

Dr. Kolezeva works at Parkside Pediatrics in Park Ridge, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Parkside Pediatrics Sc
    1875 Dempster St Ste 650, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 823-8000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 11, 2023
    Dr Kolezeva is a kind and excellent clinician. Not only does she have keen assessment skills but she can communicate with her pts and family. She is also approachable which is appreciated.
    — Jan 11, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yelena Kolezeva, MD
    About Dr. Yelena Kolezeva, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881644565
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAR'KOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kolezeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kolezeva works at Parkside Pediatrics in Park Ridge, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kolezeva’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolezeva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolezeva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolezeva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolezeva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

