Dr. Yen Tran, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Tran's Office Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group Fountain Valley (Brookhurst)18035 Brookhurst St Ste 21, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love this doctor she’s always so pleasant willingness to hear and very concerned and anything I have to say, she never makes me feel rushed when I see her and always so accommodating. I love her you’d be lucky to have her as your doctor.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tran using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
128 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
