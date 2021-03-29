Overview of Dr. Yeon-Jeen Chang, MD

Dr. Yeon-Jeen Chang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Chang works at JC Plastic Surgery Of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Johns Creek, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.