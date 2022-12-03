Dr. Yi Cai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yi Cai, MD
Dr. Yi Cai, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from Nanjing Medical University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neuropsychology)35 Michigan St NE Ste 5201, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-2500
Par Rehab Services3960 Patient Care Dr Ste 101, Lansing, MI 48911 Directions (616) 267-2400
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Nephrology) - Traverse City550 Munson Ave Ste 1101, Traverse City, MI 49686 Directions (616) 267-2400
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Very kind and concerned about my health. Takes time to explain tests results and care plan.
- Mott Children's Hospital
- New York Med College
- New York Med College
- Nanjing Medical University, Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Cai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cai has seen patients for Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis and Congenital Renal Dysplasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.