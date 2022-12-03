Overview of Dr. Yi Cai, MD

Dr. Yi Cai, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from Nanjing Medical University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Cai works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neuropsychology) in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI and Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis and Congenital Renal Dysplasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.