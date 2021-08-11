Overview of Dr. Yi-Loong Woon, MD

Dr. Yi-Loong Woon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery



Dr. Woon works at NYC Health and Hospitals - Lincoln in Bronx, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.