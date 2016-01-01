Dr. Yiting Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yiting Yang, MD
Overview of Dr. Yiting Yang, MD
Dr. Yiting Yang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang's Office Locations
-
1
Coastal Children's Services2131 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-3135
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yang?
About Dr. Yiting Yang, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1508122318
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.