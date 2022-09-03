Dr. Yobanka Paez-Munoz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paez-Munoz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yobanka Paez-Munoz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sanford, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Nemours Childrens Primary Care Sanford1149 Rinehart Rd Ste 110, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 915-6150
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr Munoz. She provides the best care for my children. She also takes time to engage the child and let them share what is going on with them.
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1669772935
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Pediatrics
