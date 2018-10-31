Overview of Dr. Yolanda Lawson, MD

Dr. Yolanda Lawson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Lawson works at Baylor Scott and White Surgicare in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Cervix along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.