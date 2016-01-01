Dr. Yolima Salazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yolima Salazar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yolima Salazar, MD
Dr. Yolima Salazar, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY.
Dr. Salazar works at
Dr. Salazar's Office Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - 540 Gramatan Avenue540 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY 10552 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yolima Salazar, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1346661972
Education & Certifications
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Salazar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salazar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Salazar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salazar.
