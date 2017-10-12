Overview

Dr. Youngsoo Cho, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Cho works at Scottsdale Healthcare Primary Care Mesa in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.