Dr. Ythan Webster, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ythan Webster, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Foot & Ankle Associates of the Triad PA3641 Westgate Center Cir Ste A, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I literally owe this man my life. I fell and got a cut under my toe that wasn’t noticed until it festered into an infection that spread throughout my body into full blown sepsis. Dr Webster managed to bring the infection under control through iv antibiotics and several surgeries on my feet to not only remove as much of the infection as he was able to but also to repair the massive damage I did to my feet and ankles. I honestly believe that if I had another podiatrist, I would have lost more than my 4th toe after all that mess, possibly a leg or my life. Yes, the infection was spreading that fast. Dr Webster though will always be on the top of my list!
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
