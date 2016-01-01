Dr. Hu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yuange Hu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yuange Hu, MD
Dr. Yuange Hu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ.
Dr. Hu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hu's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Collaborative Psychology105 OMNI DR, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (732) 521-3098
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hu?
About Dr. Yuange Hu, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Chinese
- 1649290180
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hu works at
Dr. Hu speaks Chinese.
Dr. Hu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.