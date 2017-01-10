Overview

Dr. Yue Chen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Somerville, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Somerville Practice in Somerville, MA with other offices in Media, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.