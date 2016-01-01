Overview of Dr. Yuko Merchant, MD

Dr. Yuko Merchant, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kigezi International School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Merchant works at New York Obgyn Of Mount Sinai in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.