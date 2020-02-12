Dr. Yun-Sen Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yun-Sen Chu, MD
Dr. Yun-Sen Chu, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, MN. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital, M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital, Mercy Hospital, Mora Hospital and Regions Hospital.
Chu Surgery Center9117 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington, MN 55420 Directions (952) 208-4735
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
- Mercy Hospital
- Mora Hospital
- Regions Hospital
I found This clinic through health grades. The professional care received was great, they really are engaged with providing the best medical care.
- Cataract Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Phillips Eye Inst
- Duke University Medical Center
- Evanston Hospital
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
