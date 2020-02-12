Overview of Dr. Yun-Sen Chu, MD

Dr. Yun-Sen Chu, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, MN. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital, M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital, Mercy Hospital, Mora Hospital and Regions Hospital.



Dr. Chu works at Chu Surgery Center in Bloomington, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.