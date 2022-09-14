Dr. Yunna Jiang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jiang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yunna Jiang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yunna Jiang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Memphis, TN. They graduated from CHENGDE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Dr. Jiang works at
Locations
Methodist Medical Group - Endocrinology6401 Poplar Ave Ste 400, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 753-3322
Endocrinology Diabetes Associates4230 Harding Pike Ste 527, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 386-3067
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jiang was vey knowledgeable about my condition. The follow through from her office was good. I did not feel rushed during my visit. I would definitely recommend her to anyone needing endocrinology services.
About Dr. Yunna Jiang, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1831415058
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
- CHENGDE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jiang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jiang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jiang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jiang has seen patients for Hypoglycemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jiang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jiang speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jiang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jiang.
