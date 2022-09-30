Overview of Dr. Yunyu Cao, MD

Dr. Yunyu Cao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE (PARIS VI) / U.F.R. BROSSAIS-HOTEL-DIEU and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Cao works at UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Issaquah in Issaquah, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.