Overview

Dr. Yusef Williams, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Williams works at Primecare Dothan in Dothan, AL with other offices in Millbrook, AL, Eufaula, AL and Quincy, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.