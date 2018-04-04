Dr. Yvonne Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvonne Hall, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Lasalle U Schl of Med Mexico City.
Dr. Hall works at
Guadalupe Psychiatry and Mental Health Services1350 Jackie Rd SE Ste 104, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 515-3982
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Mexico Health Connections
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Hall is knowledgeable and kind. When I called with concerns about a medicine she prescribed, she phoned back to investigate my symptoms and explained what I should do. She gives me practical advice in a calm and considerate manner.
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Yale University
- Metro Health Hosp/Case Wstn Rsvr University
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Lasalle U Schl of Med Mexico City
- Psychiatry
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.