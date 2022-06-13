Overview

Dr. Zachary Cohen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Peachtree Corners, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.