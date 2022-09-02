Dr. Zachary Tilden, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tilden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Tilden, DMD
Overview
Dr. Zachary Tilden, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Tilden works at
Locations
Tilden Dental Group331 E Ontario St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 239-6499Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best among several tries at looking for good dental.Welcoming and professional but mostly delivered more than he promised.
About Dr. Zachary Tilden, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1205286366
Dr. Tilden has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tilden accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tilden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
121 patients have reviewed Dr. Tilden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tilden.
