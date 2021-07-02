Overview

Dr. Zachary Trzaska, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Biddeford, ME. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING and is affiliated with Southern Maine Health Care.



Dr. Trzaska works at Smhc Cardiology in Biddeford, ME with other offices in Ellsworth, ME and Sanford, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.