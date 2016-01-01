Dr. Zaha Husaini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husaini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zaha Husaini, MD
Overview of Dr. Zaha Husaini, MD
Dr. Zaha Husaini, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Husaini's Office Locations
Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley1333 Meridian Ave Ste 135, San Jose, CA 95125 Directions (408) 692-3007
Care First Pediatrics812 Pollard Rd Ste 1, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 692-3004
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
About Dr. Zaha Husaini, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1356520019
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
