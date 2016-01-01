See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Dr. Zaher Azzawi, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Zaher Azzawi, MD

Dr. Zaher Azzawi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They completed their residency with Uc San Francisco Med Center|University Hawaii Ja Burns Schmed

Dr. Azzawi works at Inland Empire Extra Care, Inc.., Dba Rapid Care in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Azzawi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inland Empire Extra Care, Inc.., Dba Rapid Care
    10841 White Oak Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Zaher Azzawi, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Arabic
    • 1184809337
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Uc San Francisco Med Center|University Hawaii Ja Burns Schmed
    • Los Angeles Co Usc School Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zaher Azzawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azzawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Azzawi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Azzawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Azzawi works at Inland Empire Extra Care, Inc.., Dba Rapid Care in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. View the full address on Dr. Azzawi’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Azzawi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azzawi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azzawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azzawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

