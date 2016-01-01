See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Zahid Amin, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Zahid Amin, MD

Dr. Zahid Amin, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Bolan Medical College, University Of Baluchistan and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, AdventHealth Celebration and AdventHealth Winter Park.

Dr. Amin works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Melbourne in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL, Daytona Beach, FL, Lake Mary, FL, Orlando, FL and Winter Garden, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Amin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Melbourne
    6609 N Wickham Rd Ste 104, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Celebration
    1530 Celebration Blvd Ste 408, Celebration, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Daytona Beach
    305 Memorial Pkwy Ste 408, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Lake Mary
    755 Rinehart Rd Ste 100, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Orlando
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 581, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  6. 6
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Winter Garden
    2200 Fowler Grove Blvd Ste 200, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
  • AdventHealth Celebration
  • AdventHealth Winter Park

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Septal Defect
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Septal Defect

Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Zahid Amin, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Pashto
    • 1285639435
    Education & Certifications

    • McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern|University Mo Columbia School Med
    • Bolan Medical College, University Of Baluchistan
