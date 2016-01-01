Overview of Dr. Zahid Amin, MD

Dr. Zahid Amin, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Bolan Medical College, University Of Baluchistan and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, AdventHealth Celebration and AdventHealth Winter Park.



Dr. Amin works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Melbourne in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL, Daytona Beach, FL, Lake Mary, FL, Orlando, FL and Winter Garden, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.