Dr. Zahra Abdi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Zahra Abdi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. They completed their residency with Harlem Hosp Columbia Presb
Dr. Abdi works at
Aia Wellness Center100 Dey Pl, Edison, NJ 08817 Directions (732) 572-2233
- 2 8 Auer Ct Ste B, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 572-2233
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1912907460
- Harlem Hosp Columbia Presb
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Abdi works at
Dr. Abdi speaks Hindi.
