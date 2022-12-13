Dr. Zahra Afshari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afshari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zahra Afshari, MD
Overview
Dr. Zahra Afshari, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Locations
Neurology at the Glen2634 Patriot Blvd Ste C, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 904-2298Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Pipefitters
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Afshari for 7 years. I had gone through 2 neurologists before I finally found her. She was the one who in this last year found that my seizures were subclinical meaning happening when I didn't even know. She sent me to an amazing Epileptologist at Northwestern and surgeon and my life was changed. If you need a neurologist for anything Afshari is outstanding.
About Dr. Zahra Afshari, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Assyrian, Persian, Polish, Serbian and Spanish
- 1508983628
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital McGaw Medical Ctr
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Afshari accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afshari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Afshari has seen patients for Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afshari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Afshari speaks Assyrian, Persian, Polish, Serbian and Spanish.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Afshari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afshari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afshari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afshari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.