Dr. Zahra Afshari, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.3 (79)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Zahra Afshari, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

Dr. Afshari works at Neurology At The Glen in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology at the Glen
    2634 Patriot Blvd Ste C, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 904-2298
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Insomnia
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pipefitters
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dec 13, 2022
    I've been seeing Dr. Afshari for 7 years. I had gone through 2 neurologists before I finally found her. She was the one who in this last year found that my seizures were subclinical meaning happening when I didn't even know. She sent me to an amazing Epileptologist at Northwestern and surgeon and my life was changed. If you need a neurologist for anything Afshari is outstanding.
    M. Cossentino — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Zahra Afshari, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Assyrian, Persian, Polish, Serbian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1508983628
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital McGaw Medical Ctr
    Internship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zahra Afshari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afshari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Afshari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Afshari works at Neurology At The Glen in Glenview, IL. View the full address on Dr. Afshari’s profile.

    Dr. Afshari has seen patients for Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afshari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Afshari speaks Assyrian, Persian, Polish, Serbian and Spanish.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Afshari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afshari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afshari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afshari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

