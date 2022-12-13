Overview

Dr. Zahra Afshari, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Afshari works at Neurology At The Glen in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.