Dr. Zahra Ali, MD
Overview of Dr. Zahra Ali, MD
Dr. Zahra Ali, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hudson Oaks, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth and Medical City Weatherford.
Dr. Ali's Office Locations
Full Eye Care2801 E Interstate 20, Hudson Oaks, TX 76087 Directions (972) 638-0630
Full Eye Care601 FM 1821, Mineral Wells, TX 76067 Directions (972) 638-0630
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Medical City Weatherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely patient, warm and comforting. Highly recommend Dr. Ali to everyone.
About Dr. Zahra Ali, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- U of TX Southwestern
- UT Houston HSC
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Rice U
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Nearsightedness and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
