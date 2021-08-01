Overview of Dr. Zahra Ali, MD

Dr. Zahra Ali, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hudson Oaks, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth and Medical City Weatherford.



Dr. Ali works at Full Eye Care in Hudson Oaks, TX with other offices in Mineral Wells, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.