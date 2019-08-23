Dr. Zair Fishkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zair Fishkin, MD
Overview of Dr. Zair Fishkin, MD
Dr. Zair Fishkin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY.
Dr. Fishkin's Office Locations
Pinnacle Orthopedic & Spine Specialists LLC700 Michigan Ave, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 854-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had a major surgery due from a car accident last year. I wasn't able to stand up front because of the pain. I was bending over walking for 7 months but after my surgery with Dr.fishkin I was walking with physical therapist and immediately I was standing straight walking. I haven't walked straight for 7 months. I have some ways to go as pain related but the only thing I'm thinking of is making progress.
About Dr. Zair Fishkin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1073763165
