Dr. Zakaria Hakma, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Zakaria Hakma, MD

Dr. Zakaria Hakma, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.

Dr. Hakma works at Global Neurosciences Institute in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Lawrenceville, NJ and Pennington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hakma's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Drexel Neurosciences Institute
    219 N Broad St Fl 7, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 464-6387
  2. 2
    Princeton Pike Internal Medicine
    3100 Princeton Pike Bldg 3, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 464-6387
  3. 3
    National BrainTumor Center
    2 Capital Way Ste 456, Pennington, NJ 08534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 537-7300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
  • Delaware County Memorial Hospital
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 12, 2023
    Dr Hakma did lumbar surgery on me in 2016 due to severe pain. At the time I could barely walk with a cane. Post surgery, I Immediately felt better and all pain was gone. Still doing great 6 years later.
    Bill K. — Jan 12, 2023
    About Dr. Zakaria Hakma, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Afar
    • 1952543696
    Education & Certifications

    • C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zakaria Hakma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hakma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hakma accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hakma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hakma has seen patients for Cerebral Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hakma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hakma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hakma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

