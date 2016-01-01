Dr. Zakaria Saleem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zakaria Saleem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zakaria Saleem, MD
Dr. Zakaria Saleem, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.
Dr. Saleem works at
Dr. Saleem's Office Locations
Dr. Richard Hinojosa, MD613 Elizabeth St Ste 512, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 844-8731
Bay Area Kidney Disease Physicians614 Furman Ave, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 268-3133
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Zakaria Saleem, MD
- English
- 1275758278
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
Frequently Asked Questions
