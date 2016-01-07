See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Altoona, PA
Dr. Zane Gates, MD

Internal Medicine
2.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Zane Gates, MD

Dr. Zane Gates, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Conemaugh Nason Medical Center and Upmc Altoona.

Dr. Gates works at Blair County Chamber Of Commerce in Altoona, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gates' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Blair County Chamber Of Commerce
    2525 9th Ave Ste 2B, Altoona, PA 16602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 201-2835

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
  • Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
  • Upmc Altoona

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 07, 2016
    His staff helped me when i had no health coverage. Got my diabetes under control. Arranged for daily antibiotic treatment to treat my ostemylytis of the spine. Always found a way for me to recieve treatment or insulin,and never treated me like a charity case. Saved my life !!
    Max K in Cresson — Jan 07, 2016
    About Dr. Zane Gates, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649247040
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zane Gates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gates has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gates accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gates works at Blair County Chamber Of Commerce in Altoona, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gates’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gates. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gates.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

