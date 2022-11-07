See All Ophthalmologists in Belpre, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Zane Lazer, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (36)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Zane Lazer, MD

Dr. Zane Lazer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.

Dr. Lazer works at Physicians Outpatient Surgery Center, LLC in Belpre, OH with other offices in Parkersburg, WV and Marietta, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Entropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Health System
Dr. Lazer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Physicians Outpatient Surgery Center, LLC
    1933 Washington Blvd, Belpre, OH 45714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 423-7557
  2. 2
    George Strickler Lazer Eye Mds
    418 Grand Park Dr Ste 315, Parkersburg, WV 26105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 428-3500
  3. 3
    George, Strickler & Lazer, The Eye MDs, PLLC
    1204 Greene St, Marietta, OH 45750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 428-3500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Camden Clark Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Entropion
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Entropion
Cataract
Senile Cataracts

Treatment frequency



Entropion Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 07, 2022
    Excellent care!
    — Nov 07, 2022
    About Dr. Zane Lazer, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740258904
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    Internship
    • Roanoke Mem Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zane Lazer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lazer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lazer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lazer has seen patients for Entropion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

