Overview of Dr. Zane Lazer, MD

Dr. Zane Lazer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.



Dr. Lazer works at Physicians Outpatient Surgery Center, LLC in Belpre, OH with other offices in Parkersburg, WV and Marietta, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Entropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.