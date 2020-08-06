Dr. Zareh Vartivarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vartivarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zareh Vartivarian, MD
Overview
Dr. Zareh Vartivarian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Vartivarian works at
Locations
-
1
Blair S. Kranson M.d. Inc.7320 Woodlake Ave Ste 395, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 347-0681
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vartivarian?
I can't thank Dr. Vartivarian enough for his level of professionalism, compassion and ability to communicate. Going into surgery, I new what to expect. During the two follow up visits, Dr. Vartivarian put my mind at ease and explained everything to me re the procedure. Thanks also to his office staff for creating a welcoming environment, when I was so nervous. Top notch all the way around.
About Dr. Zareh Vartivarian, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1174544001
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- St Louis University Hospitals
- American University Hospital
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- American University of Beirut
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vartivarian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vartivarian accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vartivarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vartivarian works at
Dr. Vartivarian speaks Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Vartivarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vartivarian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vartivarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vartivarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.