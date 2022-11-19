Overview of Dr. Zaw Min, MD

Dr. Zaw Min, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from IONA COLLEGE.



Dr. Min works at Palm Medical Centers South Lakeland in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.