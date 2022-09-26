Dr. Zenaida Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zenaida Cruz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zenaida Cruz, MD
Dr. Zenaida Cruz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ronkonkoma, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruz's Office Locations
- 1 42 Metzner Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779 Directions (631) 588-4443
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
excellent doctor there’s no one that’s better. She’s great
About Dr. Zenaida Cruz, MD
- Pediatrics
- 46 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1972546158
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
