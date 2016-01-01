Dr. Zenaida Feliciano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feliciano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zenaida Feliciano, MD
Overview
Dr. Zenaida Feliciano, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Feliciano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UCLA Health Westwood Specialty Care200 UCLA Medical Plz # 365-A, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-3687
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feliciano?
About Dr. Zenaida Feliciano, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982639563
Education & Certifications
- U Md
- Charity Hosp La-Tulane U|Union Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feliciano accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Feliciano using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Feliciano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feliciano works at
Dr. Feliciano speaks Spanish.
Dr. Feliciano has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feliciano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feliciano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feliciano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.