Dr. Mata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zenaida Mata, MD
Overview
Dr. Zenaida Mata, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS.
Dr. Mata works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Donald Kain Lcsw PC67 Main St, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 723-4932
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mata?
I have been a patient of Dr. Zenaida Mata for years, I highly recommend her. She is well versed on medications, mind and body, PMS, Thyroid, etc. & mentions seminars that she attends that relate to my therapy. She thinks about what homeopathic and vitamins will work to compliment or supplementing meds. She spends time and listens well, I'm surprised that she remembers so well, I never feel rushed and usually spend at least and hour or more with her. She also has a beautiful office.
About Dr. Zenaida Mata, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1508967506
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mata works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mata. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.