Overview of Dr. Zhengyu Hu, MD

Dr. Zhengyu Hu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Shanghai Medical University and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hu works at LSMC Pain Center in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.