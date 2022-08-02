See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Evans, GA
Dr. Zhenrong Zhang, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Zhenrong Zhang, MD

Dr. Zhenrong Zhang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Evans, GA. They completed their fellowship with The First Teaching Hospital Peking University Health Science Center

Dr. Zhang works at Evans Medical Group in Evans, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zhang's Office Locations

    Evans Medical Group
    465 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 309-0395
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Augusta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 02, 2022
    She is very understanding
    Ahawny — Aug 02, 2022
    About Dr. Zhenrong Zhang, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1164632881
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The First Teaching Hospital Peking University Health Science Center
    Residency
    • Louisiana State University Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zhenrong Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

