Overview of Dr. Zhongyu Zhang, MD

Dr. Zhongyu Zhang, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Shanghai Second Med Colle and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Zhang works at Abington Integrative Medicine in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

