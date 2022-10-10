See All Neurologists in Syracuse, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Ziad El-Zammar, MD

Neurology
4.7 (29)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ziad El-Zammar, MD

Dr. Ziad El-Zammar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus Faculty Of Med Damascus Syria.

Dr. El-Zammar works at GREATER CNY NEUROLOGY CARE, PLLC in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. El-Zammar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Greater Cny Neurology Care, Pllc
    888 E Brighton Ave, Syracuse, NY 13205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 214-5430

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan

Treatment frequency



ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • National Elevator
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • POMCO Group
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 10, 2022
    Very nice and really cares about your health.
    — Oct 10, 2022
    About Dr. Ziad El-Zammar, MD

    • Neurology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1407909286
    Education & Certifications

    • NIH Bethesda|S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    • U Mass
    • University Of Damascus Faculty Of Med Damascus Syria
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ziad El-Zammar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Zammar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. El-Zammar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. El-Zammar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. El-Zammar works at GREATER CNY NEUROLOGY CARE, PLLC in Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Dr. El-Zammar’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Zammar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Zammar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Zammar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Zammar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

